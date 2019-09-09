Home

Walter Harbin
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
6028 Smithfield Street
Boston, PA 15135
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
6028 Smithfield Street
Boston, PA 15135
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Patrick Parish
1937 - 2019
Walter A. Harbin Obituary
Walter A. Harbin, 81, of Elizabeth Township, passed away at home Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. He was born Sept. 18, 1937, in Carnegie and was a son of the late Walter A. and Dorothy (Neumeister) Harbin. He was a member of St. Patrick Parish and the Holy Name Men's Club. He served as an alter server for funerals and was also a Eucharistic minister. He was a member of the White Oak American Legion, the Brentwood VFW and was a member and officer of the Elizabeth Township Ex-serviceman's Association. Walter was a Navy veteran and worked at the former VA Medical Center on Highland Drive. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn C. (Conley) Harbin; daughters, Carol Ann "Missy" (Robert Eckle) Gralish, of Mars, and Doreen E. Esposito, of McKeesport; son, Richard W. (Megan Tomasino) Harbin, of Clairton, sister, Patricia (James) Scarfone, of Carnegie; grandchildren, Brandon (Ashlee Phelps) Harrison, Alexa Esposito, Ryan Gralish and Caitlin Campbell; great-grandson, Damian Harrison; sisters-in-law, Joan Harbin and Anita Harbin, of Carnegie; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ronald, Norbert and Richard Harbin.
Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at St. Patrick Parish with the Rev. Vincent P. Velas officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Sept. 9, 2019
