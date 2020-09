Or Copy this URL to Share

Wayne F. Bateson, also known as "Tree," died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. Wayne was 67 years old. He was an artist, a writer, a poet and a craftsman. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Wayne was a born-again Christian and loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store