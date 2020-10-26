After 99 adventures around the sun, Dr. Werner S. Emmerich has gone to rest on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Eva G.; loving mother of Ralph and Bertram Emmerich and Fay (Jeff) Allen; and grandfather of Cole, Brett and the late Garrett Allen. Werner was born in Germany and fled to the U.S. with his family in the late '30s. For a while, he worked in the family business, The Frank Tea and Spice Co., where he formulated the condiment Mister Mustard. During World War II, Werner was a translator for the U.S. Army in a prison in Paris, France. He had a Ph.D. in nuclear physics and was the director of corporate and international research at Westinghouse. He was one of the most even-keeled people you've ever known, humorous, simple, straightforward, and always put human kindness before personal gain, and not on principle but by virtue of his innate nature. He fixed things, installed central air conditioning in his home, was artistic, all without formal training in these areas. He just figured out how to do what he wanted to do and accomplished it brilliantly. He was certainly one of the most highly evolved beings one could encounter. He even passed at a convenient time in the morning, surrounded by family and other caring people, on a warm, sunny day, an expression of his marvelous life. There will be no visitation or service. Professional services are trusted to SCIENCE CARE. Memorial contributions in Werner's name may be made to Carnegie Science Center at https://bit.ly/2FNDdX8
. Where it says, "Apply my gift to operations at" select Carnegie Science Center, select the box where it says, "Tribute Information." Where it asks for Honoree, put in Werner Emmerich. Put in your own contact information for Recipient.