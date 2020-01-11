|
William A. "Red" Brewster, 88, of Elizabeth Township, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. He was born Sept. 25, 1931, in Boston, and was the son of the late William and Rose (Maguire) Brewster. He was the husband of the late Margaret L. "Maggie" (Gilbert) Brewster, who passed away Feb. 6, 2006. Red was a retired truck driver and was a member of Teamsters Local 249. He is survived by his son, Robert W. (Melissa A.) Brewster, grandson, Zachary R. Brewster, of Elizabeth Township, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, Dora Mae (Carl) Barker, Elizabeth A. "Libby" Razkowski and Bonnie Gilbert, of Elizabeth Township, and brothers-in-law, H. Vaughn Gilbert and Jack Greenewald, of Elizabeth Township.
Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. Service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in the funeral home chapel. Pastor Lori Walters will officiate. Interment will follow at the Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Elizabeth Township.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Jan. 11, 2020