Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-5100
William A. Curry Jr.

William A. Curry Jr. Obituary
William A. Curry Jr., of Penn Hills, passed away quietly Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was 92 years old. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William A. and Amelia (Day); fraternal twin brother, Robert; sister, Kathleen; and brother, Richard. Bill was a World War II veteran and joined the Rockets Drum and Bugle Corp. after discharge. In 1951, he married Florence M. Price, the love of his life. He had a successful career in the printing business. He was a gentle, witty, kind man who took pleasure in spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a devout Catholic who lived his life guided by his faith. He is survived by his wife and their seven children, Mary (Wayne) Edwards, Susan Cuiffi, William, Linda (Michael) Ralph, Margaret (Scott) Heintzleman, Catherine (David) Burkardt and Patricia Curry (Maurice Rickard). He is lovingly remembered by 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the CHARLES TRENZ FUNERAL HOME in Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in St. Bartholomew Church, Penn Hills. Interment will be at the Good Shepherd Cemetery, in Monroeville.
A special thank you to the Pittsburgh East Hospice Group staff and the staff and nurses at Brookdale Murrysville.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Apr. 23, 2019
