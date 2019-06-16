|
|
William A. Fawcett, 61, of White Oak, died Friday, June 14, 2019. He was born June 3, 1958, in McKeesport, the son of the late Morrell L. and T. Arlene Roberts Fawcett. Bill worked as an equipment operator for White Oak Borough for 38 years until his retirement. He is survived by his sisters, Audrey (Edwin) Wojcik, of Robinson Township, and Tracey L. Cicci, of White Oak; nieces, Samantha and Amy Cicci; and nephew, Thomas Cicci. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Fawcett; and nephew, Matthew Marshalik.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION & MORTUARY SERVICE, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177. Service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in McKeesport & Versailles Cemetery.
Condolences may be made at www.strifflerfuneralhomes.com. Remembrances can be made to the , 2403 Sidney St., Suite 230, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on June 16, 2019