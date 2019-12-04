|
William A. Sprague, 83, of Hampton Township, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. He was born Dec. 14, 1935, son of the late Archibald and Greta Sundholm Sprague. He was the beloved husband for 24 years of Sharon A. Marshall; father of Alyssa Sprague, Alyson Sprague, Karin (Richard) Simpson, Jessica (Jess Grainger) Mitchell and John Carlton (Alison) Mitchell; dear grandfather of Adrienne and Caitlin Hough, Sprague Carrillo, Melina Kriznik, Megan and Nevada Simpson, George, Charlotte and Jack Mitchell, and Eleanor Granger; and brother of the late George Sprague. William earned his B.S. in civil engineering from Carnegie Tech, was a career-long licensed professional engineer (PE), and a member of ASME, American Society of Military Engineers. He mostly worked in business development for various regional public engineering works and, as a side passion, designed more than 100 custom homes throughout Pittsburgh. He was a member and past president of the board of Unitarian Universalist Church of North Hills, loved art, cooking, his dogs and being around friends and family. Bill loved jazz, played upright bass with the Bill Sprague Combo for many years, and was a longtime member and board member of Manchester Craftsmen's Guild.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. The Rev. Dr. Darcy Hawk will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Gibsonia, 4003 Gibsonia Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044, Unitarian Universalist Church of the North Hills, 2359 West Ingomar Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237, and Manchester Craftsman Guild, 1815 Metropolitan St., Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
