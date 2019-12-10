Home

Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
6028 Smithfield Street
Boston, PA 15135
(412) 751-5000
William Patterson
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
6028 Smithfield Street
Boston, PA 15135
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
6028 Smithfield Street
Boston, PA 15135
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
8:00 PM
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
6028 Smithfield Street
Boston, PA 15135
Inurnment
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Mount Vernon Cemetery - in chapel
Elizabeth Township, PA
William C. Patterson Obituary
William Clyde "Bill" Patterson, 77, of Buena Vista, passed away at home Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. He was born Oct. 30, 1942, in McKeesport and was a son of the late John and Lucille (Wolfgang) Patterson. Bill was a master chief in the Navy and retired after 30 years of service. For his service in Vietnam, he received the Bronze Star, Navy Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Navy Unit Commendation, Meritorious Unit Commendation, four Good Conduct Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. He was a member of Youghiogheny Lodge 375 Free and Accepted Masons. Bill is survived by his wife, Roxana (Patton) Patterson; daughter, Christine (Dave) Gray, of Hampton, Va.; sons, William (Jennifer) Patterson, of Glouster, Va., Aaron (Shana) Farmerie, of Forward Township, and Rhett (Kayla Mink) Farmerie, of Elizabeth Township; twin brother, Charles Patterson, of Finleyville; sisters, Shirley (Don) Austin, of North Huntingdon, and Lucille Cindric, of Greenock; grandchildren, Anna Nicole, Caleb, Nathan, Eleanor, Kristin and Myla; nieces and nephews; and his loving dog, Brindi. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol (Maley) Patterson, and brothers, John and Frank Patterson.
Friends are welcome from noon to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. Service will be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor John Yohe officiating. Inurnment with military honors will held at 2 pm. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in the chapel of Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Elizabeth Township.
Condolences may be made at gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Dec. 10, 2019
