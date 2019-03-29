Home

Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
6028 Smithfield Street
Boston, PA 15135
(412) 751-5000
William Cole
William Cole Jr.

William Cole Jr. Obituary
William "Bill" Cole Jr. was called home by the Father Thursday, March 28, 2019. Bill was a husband, father and friend. He was also a car enthusiast through and through. Bill enjoyed all things automotive and passed that passion to his sons. He was a creative handyman and could fix just about anything. Bill had a solid career as a research technician at the US Steel Research facility, in Monroeville. Bill is survived by his eldest son, Wayne, married to Leigh (O'Brien) with daughters, Elizabeth and Lexi; son, Scott married to Malissa (Kazmer) with daughter, Amber.
A small memorial service will be held for family and friends at a later date. Arrangements are by the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director.
Condolences may be made at www.Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Mar. 29, 2019
