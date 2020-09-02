Flo,

My deepest sympathy on your loss. You may not remember me...but I sure remember you and Bill! I served on Session and both bowled and golfed in the Mt. Vernon leagues. My fondest memories of Bill are seeing him in his apron washing dishes after meals in Fellowship Hall. He was always smiling and was the best hugger. He will be truly missed by many. I live in Florida now...but my heart will always be at Mt. Vernon!! You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.

Carol (McHugh/Barich/Peckman) Pettina

Friend