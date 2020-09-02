William Daniel Speidel Jr., 94, went to be with the Lord Wednesday night, Aug. 26, 2020, at his home in Elizabeth Township. Born April 26, 1926, in East McKeesport, he was the son of William Daniel Speidel Sr. and Martha (Jones) Speidel. Left to cherish his legacy are his wife of nearly 70 years, Florence (Delo) Speidel, and their children, Carol (James) Anderson, of Mechanicsburg, William D. (Barbara) Speidel III, of Butler, and David (Barbara) Speidel, of South Fayette; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bill graduated from East McKeesport High School, where he played football, basketball and was president of the student council. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps upon graduation and served his country during World War II. After his service, he enrolled at Geneva College and earned a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering, and continued his education with numerous continuing education programs. His career with United States Steel spanned 34 years in McKeesport and Duquesne and included positions as the superintendent of safety, general manager and asst. superintendent of the rolling mills. After retirement, he traveled around the country performing safety audits for the corporation. Always ready to share his leadership abilities, he was active in many organizations. He served as an elder in his church, Mt .Vernon Community Presbyterian Church, where he also organized the golf league and bowling league. He was a member of Harry S. Truman Lodge No. 765, Free and Accepted Masons and Syria Shriners. For many years, he was a board member and chairman of the board of the Hazel Park Beach Association, Conneaut Lake. He will be remembered for his insight into challenging situations, ability to lead others, public speaking, quick wit, great sense of humor and the gift of teasing. His career and service was impressive but the priority was always his family. Known as Dad, Uncle Will and mostly "Big Bull" or "Biggie", he loved to host celebrations and was the life of the party. He enjoyed hosting the annual Christmas family gathering and showing off his train display. Biggie and his faithful wife and partner, Auntie Flo, Grams or Gigi enjoyed many family pool parties until their adventures took them to Conneaut Lake. At the lake, he enjoyed refereeing horseshoes, bocci, boat rides and was always the scorekeeper for endless card games. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren enjoyed golf cart rides and had to suffer through the worry of the water not being in the lake while they waited for Biggie's doughnies from his hidden bakery. Biggie and Grams enjoyed the sun, the pool and the beach during the winters at Fort Myers Beach, Fla. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-law, Dot and Joe McFerron, brother and sister in-law, Eddie and Ruth Speidel and his grandson, William D. Speidel IV. A private graveside service will be held with a memorial service at a later time. Arrangements are by GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to Hazel Park Beach Association, 11958 Edgeview Ave., Conneaut Lake, PA 16316. Condolences may be made at www.Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com
.