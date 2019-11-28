|
William F. "Bill" Pittman, 79, of Hampton Township, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. He was born Sept. 12, 1940, in Pittsburgh, son of the late James and Ruth McCorkel Pittman. He was the beloved husband for 60 years of Elisabet "Espa" Eysturoy Pittman; loving father of Kristin (Christopher) Carney; and proud grandfather of Cullen Carney. He was preceded in death by four infant sons and four siblings, the late Patricia Warrick, James and David Pittman, and a baby sister, Sharon Pittman.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown, where services will follow visitation at 8 p.m.
A Navy veteran, Bill served as a Sea Bee during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was an pperations manager for Browning Ferris Industries, BFI and a member of Zaradatha Lodge 448, now John E. Mair Lodge 729, Free and Accepted Masons, 32nd degree. A tremendously hard worker, Bill was constantly building something and always willing to help anybody. He loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting. In lieu of flowers, donations to Shiners Hospitals for Children, shinershospitalsforchildren.org., 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Nov. 28, 2019