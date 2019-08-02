|
|
William Frederick Wenning Jr. passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 31, 2019, with his loving wife of 57 years and daughter by his side. Born Oct. 24, 1937, in Beaver Valley, Bill attended school in the New Brighton School District before graduating from Mercersburg Academy in 1955. He attended Brown University, and after serving as chief accountant at Fort Riley, Kan., graduated from Geneva College in 1962. He then attended the University of Pittsburgh where he pursued an advanced degree in metallurgy. Bill was employed by Ceramic Color and Chemical Co. for 64 years and served as president of the company for 40 years. He is survived by his wife, Judith; daughter, Carolyn Wenning (Susan Veraldi); granddaughter, Ellen Wenning; sister, Eleanor Atwell (Dr. Robert Atwell); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ora Kohne Wenning, and father, William Frederick Wenning; as well as sister, Ora Jane Hurd; and son, William Frederick Wenning III.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Aug. 24, at St. Stephen's Anglican Church, 405 Frederick Ave., Sewickley, PA 15143. Arrangements are entrusted to RICHARD D. COLE FUNERAL HOME INC., 328 Beaver St., Sewickley, PA 15143.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the nationalmssociety.org.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8, 2019