1/1
William H. Johnson II
1945 - 2020-08-04
William H. Johnson II, 74, of Chaska, Minn., and formerly of McKeesport, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Bill was born Nov. 8, 1945, the son of William and Lucille Johnson. Bill was preceded in death by his partner of many years, Evangeline (Angie) Jeffrey, who passed away July 15, 2020; and his sister, Donna (Johnson) Trainer. Bill proudly served his country in the Navy. He was an inspector with the FAA in Minneapolis and retired in November 2016. He was a member of The Tall Cedars of Lebanon Al-O-Mon Forest Post No. 138. He loved to spend time at his cabin on the lake and also enjoyed going to car races. Bill has been laid to rest in the mausoleum at McKeesport-Versailles Cemetery.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Oct. 21, 2020.
