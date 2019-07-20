William H. Meager Sr., 73, of Kennerdell, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 18, 2019. at home. William was born June 10, 1946, in Pittsburgh; he was the son of the late William D. Meager and Anna Johnston Meager. William graduated from Langley High School. After graduation, William proudly served his country in the Army from 1965-1968 in the Vietnam era. William married Linda Lavorini on Aug. 28, 1965. Together, the couple celebrated 53 years of marriage and had two sons, William and Robert. William worked for LTV Steel as a millwright for 23 years. He retired from Pittsburgh Water and Sewage after 22 years as a plant operator. William was a member of the American Legion in Franklin and the Olympia Club in Pittsburgh. He loved to spend time with his family. William loved spending time in the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Loved ones left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda, of Kennerdell; his sons, William H. Meager Jr. and his wife, Renee, of Latrobe, and Robert L. Meager, of Kennerdell; his sister, Marion Lambert, of Bridgeville; his brother, Richard Meager, of Carnegie; his grandchildren, Christian Riley and his wife, Jennifer, of Maryland, and Anthony J. Venturella, of Florida; and one great-grandson, Winston G. Riley, of Maryland. In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Francee Meager; and brother-in-law, Thomas Lambert. The family suggests memorial donations be sent to Parkinson Foundation of Western PA, 575 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue, PA 15202.

Burial will take place at the convenience of the family at the Cemetery of the Alleghenies. LARRY E. McKINLEY FUNERAL HOME, Clintonville, Pa., is handling the arrangements.

