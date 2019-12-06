|
|
William Houston, of Fox Chapel, died peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, surrounded by family. A proud Pittsburgher, he was born Aug. 17, 1938, and raised in the Point Breeze section of Pittsburgh, attended Sterrett Street School and Shady Side Academy before attending Haverford College and Duquesne University Law School. Bill loved the law and being an integral member of the Allegheny County Bar Association. He started his business career in Pittsburgh with Rust Engineering, and then in corporate law with Litton Industries in Connecticut and Wisconsin, and later moved back to Pittsburgh to join his brother, John, and father, James, in private practice at the firm founded by his father. Relationships with colleagues in the Bar Association were close: Bill took great joy in lunches at the Grant Street Tavern with fellow lawyers and judges. Bill lived in Fox Chapel and was a member at Fox Chapel Golf Club for the last 48 years. He and his wife, Jean, were an active couple in social events, with Bill always the life of the party. Gifted with a tremendous voice, Bill was a longtime member of the Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church choir and a barbershop quartet, and showcased in the chorus of the Civic Light Opera production of "The Student Prince" in 1977. Golf with friends and family was very important to him. Saturdays and special annual weekend events were devoted to his love of the game and the many friends with whom he enjoyed playing. His nickname, "The Bagger," was well-earned, as the many appearances of his name on the various trophies at Fox Chapel Golf Club will attest. Bill was a lifelong learner, evident in his deep love for reading on a host of topics and literary genres. His mother told the story that the Sterret Street School librarian called one day to remark that "Bill has read all the books in the library," a fact confirmed at Bill's 80th birthday party by his classmate and dear friend, Bill Meyer. He is survived by his wife, Jean Houston; brother, John Houston II, of Pittsburgh; sisters, Jeannie, of Tampa, Fla., and Roberta, of Pittsburgh; sons, James, of Granby, Colo., and William, of Jupiter, Fla.; as well as two grandsons, Thaddeus and Nathaniel Houston, in California.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS INC., 4900 Centre Ave. at Devonshire Street. A memorial service will be announced and held in the spring of 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Salvation Army or . freyvogelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019