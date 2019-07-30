|
William J. "Jack" Deanhardt Jr., 88, formerly of Venice, Fla., passed away peacefully Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. He was born Jan. 31, 1931, in McKeesport, son of the late William J. Deanhardt Sr. and Edith Hendrickson Deanhardt. Jack leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Audrey; his son, David J. Deanhardt (Julia), of Clatskanie, Ore.; his daughter, Barbara D. Corpora (Ronald), of Columbia, S.C.; six grandchildren, Matthew (Kristen), Christian, and Miranda Corpora, and Geoffrey, Austin, and Andrew Deanhardt; as well as four great-grandsons, Matthew, Samuel, Gabriel and Thomas Corpora. He is also survived by his brother, Donald J. Deanhardt, of The Villages in Florida. After graduating from McKeesport High School in 1949, Jack attended Thiel College in Greenville, before enlisting in the Air Force. Lieutenant Deanhardt proudly served for five years as a navigator/bombardier on a B52 bomber. After leaving the service, he became an agent for Nationwide Insurance Co. He owned and operated the Deanhardt Agency in White Oak for 35 years. After his retirement, Jack and Audrey moved to Venice, Fla., where he enjoyed playing golf and making new friends. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Venice, Fla., where he served as an usher and sang in the Men's Choir when he was able. Jack was a member of Duquesne-McKeesport Lodge No. 731 in Duquesne, where he was a Mason for over 50 years. Jack and Audrey loved to travel, and he was proud to say that he had visited all 50 states, as well as parts of Europe. Because of declining health, he and Audrey moved to an assisted living facility in Columbia, S.C., to be near their daughter and son-in-law.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. A reception will immediately follow the memorial service at the church. SHIVES FUNERAL HOME, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, S.C., is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, a gift may be given to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 790 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34285 or Heartstrings Hospice, 115 Blarney Drive, Columbia, SC 29223. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on July 30, 2019