Dr. William Jenkins Garner, 94, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at home. He was born June 24, 1925, in Pittsburgh, to Dr. James Bert Garner, of Mellon Institute, and Margaret Shay Garner. He graduated Mt. Lebanon High School and served in the Army as a medic with the 8th Armored Div., 36th Tank Battalion, from 1943-1946, beginning with the Battle of the Bulge. After the surrender of Germany, he remained with the Army in Austria, serving in a clinic for the local people. Much to his father's pride, he received five medals for patriotism: World War II Victory, European Campaign (Ardennes, Rhine and Central Europe), Bronze Star, German Occupation, and probably his proudest, Combat Medic Badge. Upon return from the war, he went to University of Pittsburgh and Pitt Medical School. He became a family physician and helped to start the Family and Community Medicine Practice at Shadyside Hospital, where he enjoyed being a mentor to the younger physicians. Practicing medicine for 50 years, mostly in Penn Hills, he retired at age 75. Dr. Garner was a master scuba diver who enjoyed traveling the world and serving as the dive doctor on many scuba trips. He and his late wife Helen enjoyed taking many tropical vacations together, including to Bali, Borneo, Indonesia and the Solomon Islands. They also had adventurous trips to Czechoslovakia, Israel, Egypt and China. Another love both him and Helen shared was their love of gardening. He used his chemistry skills to nurture a large vegetable garden and also had a great passion for preparing and eating gourmet foods. He was widely known for his famous "Nino Salad" in his family. He is survived by sister, Sally (Gus) Gustafson, of Lafayette, Ind.; beloved father of Ella (Hans) Moravec, Maggie (the late Bob Andrews) Tingleff, Bill (Mary) Garner, Laura (David) Dernar and Anita (Rick) Lohr; and predeceased by two stepchildren, Kaarne and Alan Tingleff. Dr. Garner was married to the late Dorothy Jamison and the late Helen Hewitt, to whom he was married for 50 years. He has eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. The family is especially thankful to the faithful and loving care given by Maxine Gaiter and Tammie McBride, which made it possible for Dr. Garner to remain at home in his final years.

Arrangements are by WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME LTD. Funeral is private. Burial will be in the Garner Family Plot in Homewood Cemetery. Published in Trib Total Media, online only on July 11, 2019