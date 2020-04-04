|
William John "Punk" O'Block Sr., 87, of Plum Borough, went to be with his heavenly Father Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was born Jan. 1, 1933, in Plum, to the late Frank and Millie (Stanga) O'Block. He was the beloved husband of the late Nancy Lee (Fabrick) O'Block for 53 years; loving father of Kim (Sam) Sarandis, of Monroeville, William Jr. (Betsy) O'Block, of Plum, and Barry (Tina) O'Block, of Murrysville; adored grandfather "Pap" of John and Samantha Sarandis and Billy (Kristen), Austin, Alec, Tyler, Brady, Barry Jr., Brooke, Blaze, Brock and the late Blake "Blakey" O'Block; brother of Nancy (the late William) Fiala and the late Frank (Lee) O'Block, George (Patricia) O'Block and Joan (surviving Ron) Hromyak; and is also survived by nieces and nephews. For most of his life, Bill operated heavy equipment, and in 2003 retired from the Plum Borough School District. He enjoyed polka music and spending time with his cherished grandchildren, who brought him endless joy. Bill's witty sense of humor was appreciated by all who knew him. His beautiful, compassionate and kind heart will be greatly missed. He served as corporal in the Army during the Korean Conflict. A private funeral service for immediate family was held Wednesday, April 1, 2020, with interment in Plum Creek Cemetery. A public memorial service with military funeral honors will be held and announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to MAURICE L. KNEE LTD. FUNERAL HOME.