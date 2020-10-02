William L. "Bill" Bechtold, of Glenshaw, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. He was born Sept. 9, 1936, son of the late Margaret O. (Scheid) and Carl J. Bechtold. At age 84, Bill remained as quick-witted as he was throughout his family- and friend-filled life. He attended St. Ann Catholic School in Millvale and graduated from North Catholic High School in 1954. As a member of the Army, Bill served as Specialist Third Class from 1956-1958. Bill and the love of his life, Donna A. (Gale) Bechtold, married in November 1962 before moving to Glenshaw, where they raised two daughters, Traci (Neil) Cikins and Lisa Hyland, and lived happily together for almost 58 years. Bill and Donna had incredibly active social lives as members of the long-standing "Guys& Dolls" bowling league, hosts of an annual Christmas Eve party, and many neighborhood parties. They were avid campers and travelers of the U.S. (particularly New England and the southern states) via RV; in recent years, wintering in Fort Myers, Fla. Bill was a talented, meticulous design draftsman prior to starting his own business, Bechtold Design and Remodeling. He was an extraordinary Pappap to four grandchildren, Jessica and Eric (Lisa), and Emme and Tori (Traci); and a dedicated brother to Carl, Donnie, and Tom, who all preceded him in death. Bill's bird-like whistling, witty jokes, Army stories, and love of music, cars and motorcycles will be greatly missed, along with his loving personality. There will be no visitation; all services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store