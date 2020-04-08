|
|
William Lee "Bill" Holman, 79, of Frederick County, Va., passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center. Bill was born in 1940 in Inglewood, Calif., son of the late Charlie and Jeanie Holman. He was a veteran of the Army, having served during the Vietnam era achieving the rank of sergeant, and received a Commendation Award. Bill was a truck driver for various companies based in Pittsburgh. He was a police officer with the Irwin Borough Police Department, from where he retired. Bill was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, American Legion and former member of the Moose Lodge. He enjoyed watching Westerns and Fox News, but loved going out to eat. Surviving is a daughter, Lisa Holman, and sons, Larry Holman and William "Mike" Holman; numerous grandchildren; and his siblings. Along with his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Holman. A private graveside service will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's memory to the American Legion Post 21, 1730 Berryville Pike, Winchester, VA 22603. Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.