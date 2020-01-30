|
William N. "Bill" Steitz Jr., 86, of West Palm Beach, Fla., originally from Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife, Melanie; his children, Betsy (James) Vance, Bill (Pamela), Charles (Janet) and Tim (Kristie); also survived by his stepchildren, David (Allison) Affinito and James (Kelly) Affinito; his sister, Jeanne; and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Edna; and his brothers, Jack and Edward. After attending Kiski Prep, Bill completed his education at Carnegie Tech and Villanova University. Following college, he obtained his master plumbing license, and entered the family business, Sauer Inc. This began a journey from plumber's apprentice of a modest commercial plumbing and heating business founded in Pittsburgh in 1876 by his great-grandfather, William N Sauer, to president and CEO of the company, which became one of the largest and most successful mechanical contracting companies in the country. He was extremely grateful for his mentors in business, the people he worked with at Sauer, and the customers and friends who helped and supported him on that difficult but joyful journey, and for the opportunity to lead the company during the times that it worked on such notable projects as the space shuttle launch pads at Cape Kennedy, USX Tower and PPG Place in Pittsburgh, Clairton Steelworks, Mercy and Veterans Hospitals, and many other projects important to the industries and communities they served. He proved his mettle as a plumber, businessman and entrepreneur, and in time expanded the business beyond construction, amassing a conglomerate of companies, with K.C. Mechanical, Concordia Custom Yachts, Annapolis Spars, Century and Century Contractors West, Micon, Spec Consultants, Voltec, and several others. Undeterred by the tragedy of the unexpected passing of his father at an early age, Bill was always the optimist and had a "can-do" attitude towards everything he was involved in. Whether it was auto racing, flying airplanes, antique automobiles, dancing, collecting artwork, jewelry making, sailing, golfing, skiing, fishing, travel, photography, philanthropy or other interests, he pursued everything with great passion, a competitive spirit and youthful exuberance. His greatest joys were his family and grandchildren, who joined him on many of his sailing and traveling adventures. He embraced the fullness of life, and his memory will live on in everyone he sought to share it with, and inspired to do the same.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS INC., 4900 Centre Ave. at Devonshire Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Funeral service and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Rising Tide Program of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. Rising Tide teaches children in grades 6 through 12 basic boatbuilding and woodworking skills to inspire participants to develop a sense of self-confidence and pride, and facilitate mentorships that provide guidance and support. Contributions may be made by check written to "CBMM," with reference to the Rising Tide in the memo line, in memory of Bill Steitz, and mailed to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, 213 N. Talbot St., St. Michaels, MD 21663.
