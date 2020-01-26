Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.V. Anderson Funeral Home, Inc. - Homestead
315 East 10th Avenue
Homestead, PA 15120
(412) 461-0987
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
R.V. Anderson Funeral Home, Inc. - Homestead
315 East 10th Avenue
Homestead, PA 15120
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:30 AM
R.V. Anderson Funeral Home, Inc. - Homestead
315 East 10th Avenue
Homestead, PA 15120
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Max Kolbe Church
Resources
More Obituaries for William Lang
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William P. Lang

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William P. Lang Obituary
William P. Lang, 68, of Greensburg, passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mildred Lang; and sister, Geri. He is survived by his loving children, William A. and Julia A. Lang. Bill is also survived by his brothers, John, Emery and Charles; and sister, Marcie. Bill was a proud patriot and served his country in the Marine Corps.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday in the R.V. ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, 315 E. 10th Ave., 15120. Closing prayers will take place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by a funeral Mass in St. Max Kolbe Church. Interment will be at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Per the request of Bill's family, please refrain from sending flowers.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -