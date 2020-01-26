|
|
William P. Lang, 68, of Greensburg, passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mildred Lang; and sister, Geri. He is survived by his loving children, William A. and Julia A. Lang. Bill is also survived by his brothers, John, Emery and Charles; and sister, Marcie. Bill was a proud patriot and served his country in the Marine Corps.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday in the R.V. ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, 315 E. 10th Ave., 15120. Closing prayers will take place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by a funeral Mass in St. Max Kolbe Church. Interment will be at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Per the request of Bill's family, please refrain from sending flowers.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Jan. 26, 2020