William "Bill" Richard Parsons Jr., 75, a lifelong resident of Clairton, passed away at his home Friday July 3, 2020. William was born June 22, 1945, in Charleroi, to the late William R. Parsons Sr. and Sevilla Simpson Parsons. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Alice Griffiths Parsons. William is survived by his sons, William R. (Tamara) Parsons, of Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, and Chris W. Parsons, of Clairton; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends; as well as his dogs, Chico and Cisco. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dolores Schimmel. He was a member of Pine Run United Methodist Church in Clairton. William was employed for 40 years at Eastman Chemical in West Elizabeth, and was a proud Marine Corporal, serving in the Drum and Bugle Corps during the Vietnam War. Arrangements have been entrusted to S.M. FINNEY FUNERAL HOME, 432 N. Sixth St., Clairton, PA 15025. Online condolences may be offered at www.finneyfuneralhome.com
