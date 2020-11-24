William "Bill" Shifty Schaff, 85, beloved husband of Margot Kreutzer, went to be with his heavenly father Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. He was born in Munhall on April 27, 1935. He grew up in the Hazelwood area and attended Connelly Vocational High School. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester (Wess) and Mary Schaff; as well as his sister, Marilyn Russell. He had four children and one stepchild; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was the father of William Schaff Jr. and wife Nancy, Kevin Kreutzer, Karen Schaff (predeceased) and husband Greg, David Schaff; Christi Murphy and husband Tim; grandfather of Christopher Sippos, Stephani Huffine, Tiffany Schaff, Heather Obillo, Lauren Schaff, Mandy Amhaz, and Jessie Mesina; and great-grandfather of Logan, Ariana, Gabriela, Alysa, Peyton, Sofiya, Malia and Amaya. He started his career as a boiler estimator for Rust Engineering, then began the trade as a union bricklayer. He was a 60-year member of Bricklayers Local #9 of Pennsylvania. During his career, he worked across the United States and throughout the world, most recently in Fujian, China. He was a fireman and 30-year member of the Gill Hall Volunteer Fire Company. He was an antique car enthusiast and was a member of the Hudson Car Club and collected exotic and antique cars. He was an avid reader and World War II historian and collector. Upon retiring, Bill returned to Pittsburgh where he met and married the love of his life, Margot Kreutzer, of North Hills, who has survived him in death. They traveled the world together, loving life and every new adventure. Family and friends will be welcomed from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, for a visitation at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 in the funeral home chapel.



