1/1
William Schaff
1935 - 2020-11-21
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Shifty Schaff, 85, beloved husband of Margot Kreutzer, went to be with his heavenly father Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. He was born in Munhall on April 27, 1935. He grew up in the Hazelwood area and attended Connelly Vocational High School. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester (Wess) and Mary Schaff; as well as his sister, Marilyn Russell. He had four children and one stepchild; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was the father of William Schaff Jr. and wife Nancy, Kevin Kreutzer, Karen Schaff (predeceased) and husband Greg, David Schaff; Christi Murphy and husband Tim; grandfather of Christopher Sippos, Stephani Huffine, Tiffany Schaff, Heather Obillo, Lauren Schaff, Mandy Amhaz, and Jessie Mesina; and great-grandfather of Logan, Ariana, Gabriela, Alysa, Peyton, Sofiya, Malia and Amaya. He started his career as a boiler estimator for Rust Engineering, then began the trade as a union bricklayer. He was a 60-year member of Bricklayers Local #9 of Pennsylvania. During his career, he worked across the United States and throughout the world, most recently in Fujian, China. He was a fireman and 30-year member of the Gill Hall Volunteer Fire Company. He was an antique car enthusiast and was a member of the Hudson Car Club and collected exotic and antique cars. He was an avid reader and World War II historian and collector. Upon retiring, Bill returned to Pittsburgh where he met and married the love of his life, Margot Kreutzer, of North Hills, who has survived him in death. They traveled the world together, loving life and every new adventure. Family and friends will be welcomed from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, for a visitation at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 in the funeral home chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved