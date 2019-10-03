|
William Schonberger, 91, of Glassport, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. He was born May 12, 1928, in Glassport, and was the son of the late Samuel and Rose (Weiss) Schonberger. He was a member of Gemilas Chesed Synagogue and was a retired firefighter for the City of McKeesport. William was an Army veteran. For his service, he received the World War II Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal (Japan). He is survived by his wife, Roslyn (Greenfield) Schonberger; daughters, Debra Stachowicz, of Myerstown, and Lisa Schonberger, of White Oak; grandchildren, Ethan and Jana Stachowicz; sister, Ethel (Robert) Wexelbaum, of Comack, N.Y.; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Ida Eisenberg; and brother, Jake Schonberger.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak. 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, director. Funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Rabbi Paul Tuchman officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at New Gemilas Chesed Cemetery, White Oak.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Oct. 3, 2019