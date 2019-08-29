|
William "Bill" V. Angeloff, 87, of Elizabeth Township, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Jefferson Hospital, after a short illness. He was born Nov. 18, 1931, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of the late Velico and Rusa (Athanasova) Angeloff, who emmigrated from Bulgaria. Dad graduated from Carrick High School in 1949 and then attended the University of Pittsburgh, Class of 1958, and was a member of the Alpha Kappa Psi fraternity. Bill served in the Army during the Korean War (1952-1954). Prior to retirement, he was employed by the Internal Revenue Service; earlier employment was with Union National Bank, Three Rivers Bank and the Beaver Trust Co. He was a longtime member of St. Denis and St. Patrick Catholic Churches, Elizabeth Township Ex-Servicemen's Association and Elizabeth Township Senior Citizens group. Bill volunteered for many years with the Elizabeth Township EMS Service as treasurer and was the former president of the Republican Committee of Elizabeth Township; the Men's Guild of St. Patrick Parish, Taxes for Seniors and McKeesport Boys Club. These are just a few of the organizations that Bill donated his time, energy and attention to over the years. He was also a proud supporter of the United States Olympic teams. Surviving is his loving wife of 63 years, Mary (Lewis) Angeloff; his sisters, Cecil Rooker and Della Dawso; his children, Deborah (Charles) Moore, of Apollo, Ellen (Jack) Badstibner, of Lincoln University, and Linda Klein, of Winston-Salem, N.C.; as well as his grandchildren, Dana (Mario) Marsinetti, Emily, Matthew Badstibner, Jessica Klein (Ryan) Smith, of Winston-Salem, N.C., Nathaniel Klein, and Melissa (Thane Campbell) Klein, of Chapel Hill, N.C. He is also survived by six loving great-grandchildren, Alisa and Alaina Marsinetti, Jamaal and Caiden Brown and Gage and Braxton Smith. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy Booth, Virginia Angeloff and Pauline Angeloff; as well as his brother, Angel Angeloff.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at St. Patrick Parish in Christy Park. Interment with military honors will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Elizabeth Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Parish at 412-673-4110, the University of Pittsburgh School of Business Alumni Scholorships at 412-624-5601 or the American Diabetes Foundation at 412-824-1181. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Aug. 29, 2019