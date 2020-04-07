|
|
Willis Earl Owen, 94, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was born to the Rev. Leslie and Captola Mumford Owen on Sept. 13, 1925, in Creighton. Willis was employed with the Ford Motor Co. as an electrician and job setter until he retired after 37 years of employment. He enjoyed music and played several instruments while being part of a small handful of musical groups in the 1950s; at least one of the groups later moved on to become a national act. An intellectual and innovator, he was the proud owner of a patent and had several prototypes for other products in the works until the time of his passing. He also was a sports fan who had an opportunity to play football at the collegiate level, where he excelled as a running back. He is survived by his first wife, Joan Marie Kendall-Owen, of New Kensington; daughters, Tanya Williamson and Kimberly Leonard-Smith, both of New Kensington, and Lisa (Greg) Anderson, of Indianapolis; sons, Derek (Taunya) Owen, of Indianapolis, Ind., Duane (Miklyn) Owen, of Centreville, Va., and Darryl Owen, of New Kensington; 19 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; 26 great-great-grandchildren; special nephew, L. Carson Landers, of Indianapolis; and a host of other nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; his second wife, Patricia Ann Owen; daughter, Cathy R. Owen; son, Ranaldo Owen Sr.; brothers, Theopelous, Layton Eugene, Samuel Stanley, Marvin, Mumford, Lesola and Louis Owen Sr.; sisters, Clarice Lander, Louminiver and Katerina Owen; and great-grandson, Jordan Jackson, of New Kensington. All visitation, service and burial were private. Arrangements were entrusted to JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325.