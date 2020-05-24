Wilma Roth, of Pittsburgh, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, matriarch of her extended family and avid traveler. She was the beloved wife of the late Allan I. Roth; beloved mother of Stuart Joseph (Lori) Roth and David Frederick Roth; grandmother of Alex Lindsay Roth, Dean Samuel Roth and Allan Jacob Roth; sister of Dolores Turets; and aunt of Steven Turets and Thomas Turets. A private ceremony was held, with interment in Beth Shalom Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL INC., family owned and operated. Contributions may be made to the Focused Ultrasound Foundation (www.fusfoundation.org) in honor of their work with Parkinson's disease. www.schugar.com.
Published in Triblive Online Only on May 24, 2020.