"Zane" Cassidy Leigh Anthony, 19, of Frederick, Md., passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at Meritus Medical Center. Born Aug. 1, 2000, in Pittsburgh, she was the child of Raymond P. Anthony and Melissa L. Topolansky. Zane was passionate about art including sketch, freehand, painting and ceramics. Zane was known for hairstyles with a variety of colors. Zane loved animals and was one of the kindest persons you would ever meet. Zane is survived by her parents, Raymond Anthony (Gina), Melissa Topolansky (Scott Rau); siblings, Jacob Anthony, Brendan Carlisle, Stacey Lundgren, Tyler Rau and Jami E. Erway; aunts, Elizabeth Anthony, Cathleen Clouse and Leigh Ann Topolansky; nephew, Aaron Lundgren; paternal grandparents, Raymond Anthony (Charlene and Jimmy Jackson); and maternal grandparents, Anthony and Lynn Topolansky. Zane will be dearly missed by their beloved great-grandmother, "G.G." Kay Topolansky; aunt, Judy, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at BLACK'S FUNERAL HOME, 224 N. Church St., Suite B, Thurmont, MD 21788. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to help offset funeral cost made to Melissa Topolansky, 6624 Spokeshave Court, Frederick, MD 21703. Zane's care has been entrusted to Black's Funeral Home of Thurmont. Online condolences may be made at www.blacksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Jun. 26, 2020.