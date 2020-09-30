As of Aug. 29, 2020, Zenaida Quintana is dancing on streets of gold dressed in a smile and full of laughter. Zenaida Quintana, "Chenny," (formally Stikkel of Jeannette), grew up in Buffalo, N.Y. She lived in many states since. She spent the last decade in Buffalo with family, but over the last year, she was blessed with precious months alongside her kids and grandkids, having returned to Pennsylvania last September. She was surrounded by amazing people everywhere she went. Since coming to Pennsylvania, she spent many months at Hempfield Manor, where she known as "Z." At the Manor, she was so loved and well cared for, especially by her angel roommate, Mrs. Ruth. No matter where she was, Chenny made an impact. She was a support system for many, whether it was helping bring a new life into this world or holding a hand as a family member departed from this world. One of her favorite pastimes was spending an absurd amount of time in the thrift stores. We always knew she would find a good deal on lots of things that a grandchild might need in the next 10 years. Chenny had a plethora of family. She is survived by her mother, Hilda Acosta; her seven siblings, Joey Quintana, Maria Quintana, Daniel Quintana, Robert Quintana, Juana Negron, Carla Rodriguez and Gino Quintana. In addition, she had countless nieces and nephews who meant the world to her. Chenny had a beautiful family of her own that she called her "rainbow family," which included four children, Barbara (David) Headen Jr., Faerie (Charles) Carr, Kenaniah (Robyn) Stikkel and Desiree (James) Ross; and 15 grandchildren, DaiShawn, Davie, Hassani, Hakiem, Solana, Xavier, Jacinta, Landyn, Michael William, Liliana, Bradley, Justin, Michael Patrick, Levi and Makenna. Not to forget the cherries on top, six great-grand-babies, Isaiah, Atalia, Aamiyah, Baby Davie, Khamari and one more on the way! Chenny blessed the lives of so many. Chenny was born in Puerto Rico, where one day her ashes will return because the place she loved the most was at her grandma's house along the beach. There will be no funeral for Chenny, there will only be a celebration of life for friends and family, wearing their bright colors and sharing memories of a beautiful woman inside and out that will be forever missed. She was preceded in death by her father, David Quintana.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store