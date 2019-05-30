|
Adolph A. Cura, D.D.S., of Waltham, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Belmont Manor following a period of declining health. He was 86. Dr. Cura was a well-known and much loved dentist in Lexington where his practice spanned fifty-three years and generations of families. Known with affection by family and friends as Al, he was born and raised in South Boston and graduated from Boston Latin School. He earned his undergraduate degree from Boston College before achieving his doctor of dental surgery degree at the University of Maryland Dental School. In 1958 he married the love of his life, Eleanor K. O'Leary, and the couple enjoyed forty-five happy years before her death in 2003. In 1963 the Cura's moved to Waltham where they raised their family. They enjoyed trips to Aruba and to Las Vegas but Al's favorite destination was Grand Lake Stream, Maine where he found great peace, light, joy and refreshment fly-fishing and being surrounded by nature's beauty. Dr. Cura was a longtime member of the American Dental Association, the Massachusetts Dental Society, the Malden Angler's Club and Nashawtuc Country Club in Concord. He leaves his child- ren, LCDR Michael F. Cura, USN (Ret.) (Maureen) of Ashburn, Virginia, Laurie A. Cura (Robert Danis) of Framingham and Julie A. Mullane (Mark) of Waltham; his grandchildren, Catherine and Conor Cura, Valerie von Fettweis and Michael and Sean Mullane; his siblings, Frank J. Cura and Mary A. Cura, both of Arlington and also leaves many nieces, nephews and their families. He was also the brother of the late John, Jerome, Eva and Aldo Cura. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Friday, May 24th, in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road Waltham. Burial followed in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to The Italian Home for Children, 125 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. To offer condolences online, please visit www. JoyceFuneralHome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from May 30 to June 6, 2019