Mrs. Agnes Janet "Sis" (Chisholm) Pollock of Virginia Beach, Virginia, died Friday, June 28, 2019 in nursing care. She was 94. Agnes was born in Waltham on April 28, 1925, a daughter of the late John A. and the late Agnes M. (Grierson) Chisholm. The wife of LCDR Grant H. Pollock US Navy Retired, "Sis" left her children Sandra L. A. (Hardy) Pfohl and her husband Jack of Marcellus, NY, Robin M. (Pollock) Meyers and her husband Franco of Chesapeake, VA, and Mark G. Pollock and his wife Karen E. (Stevens) of Virginia Beach, VA; 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and many nieces & nephews. She was predeceased by 5 brothers and 1 sister. Visitation was held previously at HD Oliver Funeral Apts and a Mass of Resurrection was celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Virginia Beach, VA Relatives and friends are invited to join the family at her graveside service and burial on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Feake Cemetery, 203 Prospect St., Waltham. Memorial donations may be made in her name, to Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital Foundation, 1309 Kempsville Road, Norfolk,VA 23502. To share a memory please visit www.JoyceFuneral Home.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2019