Albert J. DiPronio, age 83, of Waltham and Humarock, MA, passed into eternal life on April 18, 2019 after a life well lived. Al was born on Williams Street in Waltham to the late Carmine DiPronio and Generosa (Trombetta) DiPronio. He was married to the Love of his life Jeanne (Traverso) DiPronio for 60 years. They established their home in Waltham where they raised their two children. Al was proud president and owner of Arc Welding Co Inc., a business started by his father and one which he helped successfully run with his brothers and sister for many years. He proudly served as Sargent Major in the MA National Guard. He was on the advisory board for the welding program at Waltham Vocational High School. Al will be remembered as a kind hearted, gracious man. His generosity to his family and friends knew no bounds. He will be missed by so many. Al is survived by his beloved wife Jeanne, his children Lisa DiPronio Anfuso and her husband Anthony of Colchester Ct, Robert DiPronio of Woburn, as well as his six grandchildren Ashleigh, Robert, Jr and his wife Mary, Alexandra, Nicholas, Taylor and Jenna. He was the brother of the late Mary Zaia and her husband Anthony, the late Carmine DiPronio Jr. and his wife Eva, and brother-in-law of Robert and Julie Traverso of Sagamore Beach. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass in celebration of Alberts life was held at Saint Lukes Church in Belmont. For guestbook please visit www.BrascoFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to by visiting .
Published in Waltham News Tribune from May 9 to May 16, 2019