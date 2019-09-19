|
|
Albert "Al" Russell Annunciata of Waltham, passed away peacefully on September 14th, 2019 in the E.N. Rogers Veterans Memorial Hospital in Bedford at the age of 93. Born on July 7, 1926 in Waltham; son of the late Louis and Angelina (Restuccia) Annunciata, Al was a lifelong resident of Waltham. Al was a proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps serving during World War II. He was a member of the Joseph F. Hill American Legion Post #156 in Waltham and a member of the Pvt. Charles J. Shutt Marine Corps League of Watertown. Al worked as a Forklift Operator and Truck Driver with Barker Lumber and Arlington Coal & Lumber. He loved spending time camping with his family and friends at Indian Ranch in Webster. He enjoyed making his homemade wine and tasting it of course. He was a huge Boston Red Sox and New England Patriot's Fan. His greatest enjoyment in life came from spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. Beloved husband of the late Loretta M. (Russas) Annunciata. Al is survived by his devoted & loving daughter Donna M. Allen and her husband Michael Allen of Waltham; his cherished granddaughter Lisa Rebeiro and her husband David of Marlborough; and his adoring great grandchildren Dylan and Elizabeth. In addition he is survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives & Friends are respectfully invited to attend Funeral Services in celebration of Alberts Life from the Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home, 773 Moody Street, WALTHAM on Thursday morning Sept. 19th at 10:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 920 Trapelo Rd, Waltham at 11:30 a.m. Interment with United States Marine Corps. Military Honors will follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Watertown. Visiting Hours will be held in the Brasco & Sons Funeral Home on Wednesday Sept. 18th from 4 - 7p.m. Parking attendants on duty. Flowers are appreciated or expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the to the Bedford V.A., Voluntary Service Hospice; 200 Springs Rd., Bedford, MA 01730.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, 2019