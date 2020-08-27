Aldea Doria Comier, Of Waltham, passed away peacefully on Saturday August 8, 2020 at Belmont Manor in Belmont. She was 89 years old. Born on March 22, 1931 in Bouctouche, New Brunswick. She was the daughter of the late Henri and Elmire (Babineau) Cormier. Aldea immigrated to the United States in 1956, where she met her husband Gerard Cormier of Saint Paul, New Brunswick. They were married on February 6, 1960. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Gerard Cormier. Aldea is survived by her devoted & loving children Donald Cormier and his wife Theresa, and their children Jason and Kristen; Edward Cormier and his wife Michelle and their children Justin & Ali; Her brothers, Herve Cormier of Moncton, New Brunswick, Joseph Cormier of Dixon Point, New Brunswick, her sisters, Irene Carroll of Hamilton, Ontario, Stella Boyle of Moncton, New Brunswick and Geraldine Walden of Las Cruces, New Mexico and many nieces, nephews, and their families. She was predeceased by her dear siblings Henry, Edward and Aquila Cormier, Aline Collins, and Bernice Douglas For the safety of those we love and care about during this difficult time, for those who wish to pay their respects to Aldea and her family can do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines in the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody Street, Waltham, MA., on Thursday Sept. 3rd from 10 a.m. - 12p.m. A Funeral service celebrating her life will be held at 12:00 p.m. with burial following at Mount Feake Cemetery. The family would like to thank all those involved with caring for Aldea especially Care Dimensions and Belmont Manor.



