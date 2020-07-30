Alexandra "Sandy" (Terrio) Conway, of Waltham and Nantucket, a woman who devoted her life to family, died on Monday, July 20, 2020. She was 85. She has been reunited in heaven with her beloved husband of 42 years, the late Paul Vincent Conway, who died in 1998. Sandy was born in Waltham on February 26, 1935, as the daughter of the late Arthur and Mary Euleeta (Foley) Terrio. After graduating from St. Marys School in Waltham, she continued her education at Boston College. During her younger years, Sandy was a professional figure skater and enjoyed being active in the Hovey Players, a local theatre group. Throughout her career, Sandy owned and operated numerous travel agencies, including Surfside Travel based in Waltham. She also cherished her role as Office Manager for her sons cardiology practice in Medford, up until her fairly recent retirement. However, it was being a Mother that she counted as the greatest job in the world. She had a natural maternal gift, which benefitted not only her own children, but their friends and many others as well. Sandys selfless and giving nature is her legacy, and will never be forgotten. On Nantucket, she treasured her home near Surfside Beach, and the many summers spent on the island where countless memories were made. Sandy will be forever missed by her children, Dr. Laurence Conway and his partner Mary Beth Sweeney of Lexington, Jane Conway Caspe and her husband Mitchel of Woburn, as well as Kathrin Doyle Arena and her husband John of Marlborough, in addition to three grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Mary Terrio, Arthur Terrio and Patricia Conway, along with her daughter-in-law, Rita Rooney Conway. Family members will gather for a private funeral service on Thursday, July 23rd in the Farrar Chapel of the Dee Funeral Home in Concord. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waltham. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sandys memory may be made to Aberjona Residents Council Activities Fund, 184 Swanton Street, Winchester, MA 01890. Arrangements are under the care of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Concord. To share a remembrance or to offer a condolence in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com
