Alfred J. Carme Jr., age 87, died Thursday at the Court of Palm Aire in Pompano Beach, FL after a lengthy illness. He was born in Waltham, August 9, 1932 a son of the late Alfred J. Sr. and Rose (Orifice) Carme and lived in Waltham before moving to Coconut Creek, FL. Mr. Carme served in the US Army during the Korean War and was a Water Department Foreman and School Department Carpenter for the City of Waltham for many years. He is survived by three sons, Vinnie Carme and his wife Diane, Brian Carme and his wife Sharon and Larry Carme and his wife Paula; his grandchildren, Danielle and Chris Robbins, Vincent Carme, Michelle and Mike Springer, Derek, Steven, Kevin, and Christian Carme; four great-grandchildren; his aunt Mary Brown as well several nieces and nephews and his former wife Virginia (Caira) Carme A visitation will be held Wednesday at the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Rd. Billerica from 2 | 3 p.m. with a Prayer Service and Military Honors to be held at 3 p.m. All other services will be held privately and at the convenience of his family. Please adhere to all current state guidelines in regards to face coverings and social distancing. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jun. 26 to Jul. 3, 2020.