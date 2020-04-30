|
Ann L. (Gorgone) Pilla, 94, a lifelong resident of West Newton, died Sunday, April 19, 2020. Born February 6, 1926, daughter to the late Filippo and Sebastiana (DiMuro) Gorgone. Beloved wife of the late William Pilla Sr. Mother of William Pilla Jr. and his wife Cheryl of Waltham, and Laurie (Pilla) Emken and her husband James of Stow. Loving Grandmother of Alexandra, Rebecca, and Robert. The youngest of eight siblings, she was predeceased by her siblings Gaetana Astone, Rose Cetrone, Mary Umbrello, Antonio Gorgone, Basil Gorgone, Carmella Murphy and Grace Cerra. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend graveside committal services on Thursday, April 23rd at 2:00pm at the Calvary Cemetery, 250 High Street, Waltham. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Saint Bernard Church in Newton at a later date. The Brasco & Sons Memorial of WALTHAM assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020