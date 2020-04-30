Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Pilla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann L. Pilla

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann L. Pilla Obituary
Ann L. (Gorgone) Pilla, 94, a lifelong resident of West Newton, died Sunday, April 19, 2020. Born February 6, 1926, daughter to the late Filippo and Sebastiana (DiMuro) Gorgone. Beloved wife of the late William Pilla Sr. Mother of William Pilla Jr. and his wife Cheryl of Waltham, and Laurie (Pilla) Emken and her husband James of Stow. Loving Grandmother of Alexandra, Rebecca, and Robert. The youngest of eight siblings, she was predeceased by her siblings Gaetana Astone, Rose Cetrone, Mary Umbrello, Antonio Gorgone, Basil Gorgone, Carmella Murphy and Grace Cerra. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend graveside committal services on Thursday, April 23rd at 2:00pm at the Calvary Cemetery, 250 High Street, Waltham. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Saint Bernard Church in Newton at a later date. The Brasco & Sons Memorial of WALTHAM assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -