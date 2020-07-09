Miss Ann M. Bergin, of Waltham, died Monday, March 16, 2020 at CareOne at Essex Park in Beverly. She was 78. Ann was born in Waltham on March 8, 1942 and had been a lifelong resident. She was one of five children born to the late Thomas F. and Muriel H. (Jones) Bergin. She graduated from Rosary Academy with the Class of 1961 and continued her education at Salve Regina College in Syracuse, New York where she earned an Associate's Degree in Early Childhood Development. She had worked as an administrative assistant at Bergin Construction in Waltham and later at Weston Manor Nursing Home for many years until her retirement. Ann was a faithful parishioner of Saint Mary's Church in Waltham. In addition to her parents, Ann was predeceased by her brother, the Alfred P. Bergin, Sr. and her brother-in-law, John Muha. She leaves her sisters and brother, Paula M. Tingley of Bangor, Maine, Muriel H. Bergin-Muha of Seabrook, New Hampshire and Thomas F. 'Buddy' Bergin, Jr. (Ruth) of Wells, Maine; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sandra Bergin and Charles Tingley and many nieces, nephews, and their families. Family and friends honored and remembered Ann's life by gathering for her Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 1st in Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
.