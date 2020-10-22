1/1
Ann M. Lane
{ "" }
Our beloved mother, Ann M. (Taranto) Lane, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020, in her own home in Framingham. A native of Waltham, who later relocated to Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Catherine (Frullo) Taranto and Thomas Taranto. She was also preceded in death by her son, David, who she adored, and her two sisters, Lena Sarro and Mary Zanco. We would like to mention her great love for John, her foster son, and Sheryl, her niece, also both deceased. Ann was the wife of the late William H. Lane Sr. Ann loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and friends. She also loved music, singing, dancing, musicals, reading and writing, going to Foxwoods, vacationing in Maine and New Hampshire, and attending her Rosary group. Ann devoted her life to helping others. She was the most loving, selfless person you could ever meet. She was the embodiment of a defender of the meek and anyone in need. Ann was a woman of great faith and was welcomed in Gods open arms and there is now a celebration with many who were awaiting her arrival. Ann is survived by her children, Valerie Lane of Wayland, Doris Amaral and husband Joe Amaral of Framingham, and Bill Lane Jr. and wife Anna of Marlborough; grandchildren Dylan Bonanno, Mollie Amaral, Melanie Amaral, Tonacia Minden, Jennifer Lane, Cristina Lane, and great-granddaughter Emmy. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 1-4 PM at Nortons Funeral Home at 53 Beech Street in Framingham. There will be a memorial service held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 4:30 PM at Edwards Church at 39 Edwards Street in Framingham, to be held outside weather permitting. To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome. com.

Published in Waltham News Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Norton Funeral Home, Inc. - Framingham
OCT
25
Memorial service
04:30 PM
Edwards Church
Funeral services provided by
Norton Funeral Home, Inc. - Framingham
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
October 21, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Stephanie Westort
October 21, 2020
Death is not the end, I will still carry my mother in my thoughts daily and I am sure she will visit me in my dreams quite often. Even though I have lost her physical presence her spirit will still be very strong and with me. I have no doubt Heaven has welcomed her with open arms.
Bill Lane
Son
October 19, 2020
Dear Valerie, Doris and Bill, It was an honor to be in Ann’s presence as she lived the end of her earthly journey. Ann’s faith and the inner strength it gave her remained to the end of this life. Her love of family and the joy you each brought to her will never die. Peace be with you. Chaplain Barbara
Barbara Zebrowski
Friend
October 19, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Bill, Valarie, and Doris , losing there very sweet loving mother. Ann was one of the kindest people I know. I knew Ann for a very long time and enjoyed doing her hair. She would talk about her kids and grandchildren, who brought her so much joy. I was very fortunate to have known Ann and she will be forever MISSED. So happy she is at peace and feels no more pain. Love and sympathy to her family. Linda Crager
Linda Crager
Friend
October 18, 2020
I love and miss you so much, mom. Your beautiful and kind spirit lives on.
Doris Amaral
Daughter
October 18, 2020
Dear Bill, Doris and Valerie, we are so sorry to hear of your mother’s passing. She was a gentle soul, with a kind word for everyone. We share your sadness, and hope you find comfort in your many memories with your mom.
With love and sympathy,
Pat, Maureen, Michael and Helen
Maureen and Pat Falzone
Friend
