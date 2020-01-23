|
|
Ann Marie Cusano Snelling, 72, of Mechanicsville, Virginia passed away of a sudden illness on January 16, 2020 with her family by her side. Ann Marie was born in Waltham, on May 31, 1947, and lived in Waltham before moving to Portland, Maine where she lived before a final move to Mechanicsville where she lived for most of her adult life. She is survived by her husband of thirty-three years, Norman J. Snelling, of Mechanicsville; her son, Robert A. Gentile, Jr. (Melinda) of Bangor, Maine; her stepchildren, Donna Linstrom (Peter) and David Snelling (Dannielle); her sister, Marcella (Marci) Cusano; her brothers, Michael Cusano, David Cusano, Raymond Cusano and Joseph Cusano; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Throughout her years in Mechanicsville, Ann Marie always enjoyed the comfort of her devoted pet dog, 'Mikey', a Yorky/Maltese. Ann Marie was employed for many years as an administrative assistant at Honeywell, Boston Scientific, and later at the AMF Reece Corporation based in Mechanicsville. Her entire family would like to gratefully acknowledge the magnificent caregiving, comfort, and support provided to Ann Marie by the entire hospital staff of Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center in Mechanicsville during her treatment. Additionally, they extend their gratitude to all her neighbors and friends in Mechanicsville, for their tremendous support and love throughout the years; and especially during this difficult time. They were always there for Ann and Norman. Family and friends will honor and remember Ann Maries life by gathering for calling hours on Wednesday, January 29th from 2 to 4 p.m. in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham where her funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Burial will be private.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Jan. 23 to Jan. 30, 2020