|
|
Mrs. Anna J. (Napolitana) Mazzone, of Waltham, died Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Neville Center at Fresh Pond in Cambridge. She was 95. Anna was born in Everett on May 6, 1924 to the late Pasquale and Anna (Coviello) Napolitana. Raised in Everett, she had been a Waltham resident since 1954. She was a talented seamstress and many years ago worked at Boston Maid. After raising her family, Anna worked for many years in the Faculty Center dining room at Brandeis University until her retirement. Anna had many hobbies; she loved dancing, spending time at the Women's Lodge Watertown Sons of Italy where she was a member, cooking, sewing, knitting, and crocheting. She always looked forward to her weekly gatherings with her "knitting" friends where they would share laughs and ideas for new handmade creations. She was also active at the Watertown Senior Center. While these activities certainly kept her hands busy and mind entertained, the one true pastime that brought her the most joy was sending time with her family and spoiling them with one of her delicious meals. She was a faithful parishioner for many years at Saint Jude Church and most recently of Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, both in Waltham. Anna is reunited with her siblings, Anne Ruel, Grayce Palazzo, John Napolitana, Mildred Rumore, and Rose Subrizio. She leaves her children, Anna F. Curry (Robert) of Waltham, and Peter R. Mazzone of Plymouth; her grandchildren, Robin David (Joshua), Anna Curry, Landon and Ava Mazzone; her great-grandchildren, Madison Jackson and Sydney Jackson and many nieces, nephews, and their families. Anna's family will gather privately for a committal service at Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. A date and time for a Memorial Mass at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham will be announced. Memorial donations may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020