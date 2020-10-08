Mrs. Anne C. (Ahlstrom) Lamb, of Waltham, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Maristhill Nursing Home in Waltham. She was 82. Anne was born March 29, 1938 in Boston a daughter of the late Carl and Viola (Smith) Ahlstrom. She was married to the late Joseph F. Lamb who died in 1994. Raised in Cambridge, she had made Waltham her home since 1968. For many years Anne worked as a waitress at Thackery's Restaurant in Waltham. She and Joe enjoyed travelling and taking cruises. She leaves her children, Paula L. Montuori (Arthur) of Chelmsford, Kerry L. Forbes of Waltham, Carla F. Sullivan (David) of Franklin and Joseph F. Lamb (Monique) of Danville, New Hampshire; her brother and sister, Peter Ahlstrom of South Burlington, Vermont and Nancy Cassesso of Warwick, Rhode Island; nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and their families. Anne is also a sister of the late Carl Ahlstrom, Robert Cassesso and Adena Stovall. Funeral services are private. Memorials in her name may be made to Marist Hill Nursing Home, Patient Activity Fund, 66 Newton Street, Waltham, MA 02453. To offer condolences online, please visit www.Joyce FuneralHome.com
.