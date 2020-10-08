1/1
Anne C. Lamb
1938 - 2020
Mrs. Anne C. (Ahlstrom) Lamb, of Waltham, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Maristhill Nursing Home in Waltham. She was 82. Anne was born March 29, 1938 in Boston a daughter of the late Carl and Viola (Smith) Ahlstrom. She was married to the late Joseph F. Lamb who died in 1994. Raised in Cambridge, she had made Waltham her home since 1968. For many years Anne worked as a waitress at Thackery's Restaurant in Waltham. She and Joe enjoyed travelling and taking cruises. She leaves her children, Paula L. Montuori (Arthur) of Chelmsford, Kerry L. Forbes of Waltham, Carla F. Sullivan (David) of Franklin and Joseph F. Lamb (Monique) of Danville, New Hampshire; her brother and sister, Peter Ahlstrom of South Burlington, Vermont and Nancy Cassesso of Warwick, Rhode Island; nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and their families. Anne is also a sister of the late Carl Ahlstrom, Robert Cassesso and Adena Stovall. Funeral services are private. Memorials in her name may be made to Marist Hill Nursing Home, Patient Activity Fund, 66 Newton Street, Waltham, MA 02453. To offer condolences online, please visit www.Joyce FuneralHome.com.

Published in Waltham News Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joyce Funeral Home

5 entries
October 4, 2020
I'm very sorry to see that Anne has passed. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. She was quite the character. May she Rest In Peace
Clare Connolly Welch
Friend
October 2, 2020
Kerry , Paula and the entire Lamb family,

I am so sorry for your loss. May all the memories you have of her help you in the days ahead. may she rest in Eternal Peace. She really enjoyed life and lover her family very much , you can see that in all the wonderful photos.

Patty & Peter Bertrand
Patty Bertrand
Family Friend
October 2, 2020
I'm truly sorry to hear this. Love Pebbles
Sue Matthews
Friend
October 2, 2020
I was very saddened to learn of Anne's passing. I am grateful for my memories of her and will hold them close. I hope the family can take some comfort in that she is at peace now, and she & big Joe are together again (laughing & dancing) That thought sure makes me very, very happy. Sending love & condolences.
Marianne Lamb
Family Friend
October 1, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Joanne Hawker
Family Friend
