Annette Melanson

Anette (LeBlanc) Melanson, 82, of Maynard, MA died Saturday September 19, 2020 in Concord, MA. She was the devoted wife of the late Paul J. Melanson, to whom she was married for 54 years at the time of his passing on December 9, 2011. Born in Memramcook, New Brunswick, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Eric and Adrienne (Gautreau) LeBlanc. The Melansons were married in Waltham, MA in 1957, then settled in Maynard where they raised their two daughters, Janice and Diane. After Pauls retirement from his business, Pauls AutoBody in Waltham, the couple enjoyed traveling in their Country Coach motor home, exploring the US and Canada while visiting relatives and friends along the way. She especially loved time spent in their Florida home in the winter as well as spend summer months in their Canada spending time with her family and she enjoyed playing Bingo, occasional Casino and playing cards with friends. She was very generous, a great cook and always had plenty of food for everyone. Mrs Melanson centered her life around her family and friends and will be greatly missed by all. Mrs. Melanson is survived by her daughters, Janice Phaneuf (Jeff) and Diane Kiley; grandchildren Jake and Janelle Phaneuf, and Bryan and Eric Kiley; her brothers and sisters: Donald (Marie Claire) LeBlanc, Aline Belliveau, Ulysse (Georgeline) LeBlanc, Simonne LeBlanc and Jean Nowlan, Cecile (Alphonse) Cormier, Gaston (Estelle) LeBlanc, Camillien (Mariline) LeBlanc, Pierrette (Marcel) Landry, Charline LeBlanc, Guy (Monique) LeBlanc; and her sister-in-law, Pauls sister Jeannine LeBlanc along with her many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by brothers-in-law, Gerard Belliveau, Pierre Landry, Camille LeBlanc and Gerard Gallant. Due to the pandemic, services and burial in St. Bridgets Cemetery, Maynard, are private. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
