Anthony (Tony) Scafidi, 81, of Northborough, died March 13th at Beaumont Skilled Nursing Facility in Northborough, with his loving family surrounding him, after a long period of declining health since suffering a stroke 14 years ago. Anthony was the son of Salvatore and Jennie (Camuti) Scafidi; husband of Sandra Collura Scafidi; father of Anthony (Tony) Scafidi (Laurie Desmond) of Litchfield, NH, Edward (Ted) Scafidi (Kim Porcello) of Roslindale, Andrew (Andy) Scafidi (Julie Buxton) of Concord and Matthew (Matt) Scafidi (Alicia Radl) of Westwood; beloved Papa of Lexie, Sophie, Jake, Francesca, Maddie, Nico, Cole, Ryan, Liliana, Iyla and Maci; brother of Jeannette Scafidi of Waltham and Bernard Scafidi (Pat Jasset) of Westminster; brother-in-law of Robert Collura of Florida, Michael Collura (Deborah Durgin) of North Andover and Linda Collura of Waltham. Many siblings predeceased him: Demi Marmonti, Connie Ferro, Josephine Collura, Salvatore, James, Carlo, Ernest, Al, Richard, Robert, Raymond, Leonard, baby Alfred, Phillip, and Marie Scafidi. Tony also leaves behind many special nieces and nephews. Services will be announced at a later date. For full obituary, updated service information and memorial donation information, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2020