Anthony Taranto Of Dracut, formerly of Waltham, passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning March 20th, 2020 in Newton - Wellesley Hospital at the age of 64. Born on May 27th, 1955 in Waltham; son of the late Angelo and Marie (Marchetti) Taranto, Anthony was raised in Waltham and he had most recently resided in Dracut. Anthony was a graduate of Waltham High School with the class of 1973. He proudly worked at Digital for 20 years, until their closing. He immediately transferred to a position at Fidelity Investments where he also worked for 20 years, until his retirement. Anthony had a relentless work ethic and was dedicated to providing for his family. During his career at these companies, he owned and operated A.J. Taranto Services, a landscaping business. He would work daily at this second full-time job before going to the office. After retirement, Anthony followed his true passion in life with his wife Nancy, opening a food cart at the Londonderry Flea Market called "Tonys". His greatest enjoyment in life came from cooking! He also insisted that every recipe be followed to the exact and precise measurement, resulting in many delicious meals that were enjoyed with his family and friends. Anthony is survived by his beloved wife Nancy (Santos) Taranto; his devoted and loving children Nicole Taranto of Waltham; Joseph Taranto and his fiance' Chantelle; and his grandson JJ all of Hudson, and Kevin Santos of Dracut. In addition he is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and extended family. Funeral Services were held in Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons on Wednesday March 25th. Burial followed at Calvary Cemetery in Waltham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the Agassiz Village Summer Camp, 238 Bedford St., Suite 8, Lexington, Ma. 02420
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2020