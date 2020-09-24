Arlane J. (Kelley) Lally of Newton, passed away peacefully Thursday September 17th, 2020 at the Royal Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Braintree at the age of 88. Born on June 26, 1932 in Waltham; beloved daughter of Harold and Louise (Filosa) Kelley. Arlane resided in Waltham and Watertown for most of her life. A graduate of Waltham High School; Arlane had been employed as a Function Manager at the Fantasia Restaurant of Cambridge. Later in life she worked for National Grid until her retirement. Arlane was a fun loving, high-spirited woman. She had a love for playing golf; taking things apart and putting them back together; she enjoyed painting, dancing, being a social butterfly and most especially spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her devoted and loving children Susan A. Lally of Newton; Patryce A. Lally of Newton; and Patrick T. Lally and his wife Diane of Watertown; her cherished grandchildren Chanel Luck, Brendan Lally, Patrick Lally and Danae Lally; and her dear sisters Patricia Pomeroy of Stow and Dorothy Deldon of Walpole. In addition she is survived by many nieces, nephews, close friends, and extended family who loved her dearly. She was predeceased by her dear siblings, Jacqueline Martin, Harold Kelly and Joan Ryan. Out of genuine concern for those we love and care deeply about during this difficult time of Covid-19 throughout the world and in our community; a PRIVATE Funeral Service for immediate family members only will be held at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum in Waltham. For those who can not be present you may view the service live streamed by going to harborviewvideo. com/brasco beginning at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Arlane's memory to the Goddard House, 165 Chestnut St., Brookline, MA 02445 or the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.