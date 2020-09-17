Great memories of Hank and Arlene when David and i first married in 1975. We were always welcome at 97 Hillcrest Road in Waltham and felt so welcomed every time we visited them both. They were both GREAT people! Dave and I even went to Bermuda and stayed at the same place Hank and Arlene stayed because they recommended it! You will be missed but never forgotten. Janice so sorry for you and your family's loss.

Love, Dave and Charlene McCarthy

Charlene Mccarthy

