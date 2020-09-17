Mrs. Arleen F. (McCarthy) Nadolny, of Waltham, died Friday, September 11, 2020 in Maristhill Nursing & Rehabilitation Center after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. She was 88. Arleen was born on November 6, 1931 in Waltham, a daughter of the late John and Margaret (Connelly) McCarthy. Raised in Waltham she married Henry J. Nadolny on June 17, 1967 in Saint Marys Church. Henry died September 18, 1984. She worked many years at J.L. Thompson Co. in Waltham before retiring. Arleen loved all things Irish and faithfully followed the Notre Dame Football team and loved their motto Fighting Irish. She was the much loved Nana to her grandchildren and cherished spending time with them. She leaves her daughter, Janice M. Whittemore (Paul) of Waltham; her grandchildren, William Whittemore, Krystie Whittemore (Tasha Cormier) and P.J. Whittemore; her sister, Mary McCarthy of Burlington and the late Helen Nadolny and John McCarthy; nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Arleen's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Friday, September 18th from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial is private. Memorials in her name may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 209 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Arleen's online tribute and guest register available at www.joycefuneralhome.com
.