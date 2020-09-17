1/1
Arleen F. Nadolny
1931 - 2020
Mrs. Arleen F. (McCarthy) Nadolny, of Waltham, died Friday, September 11, 2020 in Maristhill Nursing & Rehabilitation Center after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. She was 88. Arleen was born on November 6, 1931 in Waltham, a daughter of the late John and Margaret (Connelly) McCarthy. Raised in Waltham she married Henry J. Nadolny on June 17, 1967 in Saint Marys Church. Henry died September 18, 1984. She worked many years at J.L. Thompson Co. in Waltham before retiring. Arleen loved all things Irish and faithfully followed the Notre Dame Football team and loved their motto Fighting Irish. She was the much loved Nana to her grandchildren and cherished spending time with them. She leaves her daughter, Janice M. Whittemore (Paul) of Waltham; her grandchildren, William Whittemore, Krystie Whittemore (Tasha Cormier) and P.J. Whittemore; her sister, Mary McCarthy of Burlington and the late Helen Nadolny and John McCarthy; nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Arleen's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham on Friday, September 18th from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial is private. Memorials in her name may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 209 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Arleen's online tribute and guest register available at www.joycefuneralhome.com.

Published in Waltham News Tribune from Sep. 17 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
September 16, 2020
Great memories of Hank and Arlene when David and i first married in 1975. We were always welcome at 97 Hillcrest Road in Waltham and felt so welcomed every time we visited them both. They were both GREAT people! Dave and I even went to Bermuda and stayed at the same place Hank and Arlene stayed because they recommended it! You will be missed but never forgotten. Janice so sorry for you and your family's loss.
Love, Dave and Charlene McCarthy
Charlene Mccarthy
Family
September 12, 2020
R.I.P. Auntie Love Mark, Mike, James,Jessica Nadolny xo
Mark Nadolny
Family
September 13, 2020
My condolences to Janice and family. I have fond memories of your mother and your home in Waltham. She was always so nice to us. My heart aches for you all. May you have joy in the midst of your grief as you continue to travel in this journey of life. God bless.
Darlene Thompson
Friend
