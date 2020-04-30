|
Mr. Austin Thomasian, of Waltham, died Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Meadow Green Nursing Facility. He was 96. Austin was born January 26, 1924 in Watertown a son of Armenian immigrants Jacob (Hagop) and Elizabeth (Eghsa Markarian) Thomasian. Raised in Watertown, he graduated from Watertown High School. He then enrolled in the United States Army and honorably served during World War II in the European Theater under the rank of Sergeant. Upon return to the States he enrolled at Suffolk University through the benefits of the GI Bill. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Business. Austin worked as Head of Sales for Safety Lines Company for over twenty years and traveled extensively across New England and New York. He was well respected amongst his peers and business counterparts and had a true passion for sales and the relationships he was able to build and foster. Austin will be remembered as a caring and loving soul, quick to laugh and articulate in speech, he could brighten a room with his energy and rapport. Austin enjoyed time with family and often planned and orchestrated many road trips. He enjoyed time with friends while wintering in Florida or leaf peeping every autumn with his wife, Priscilla. Austin particularly enjoyed a morning coffee every day with his group of friends including Herman and John. He was also active in candlepin bowling for over twenty years and played with many friends and relatives. He is predeceased by his wife, Priscilla A. (Hall) Thomasian who died March 21, 2019 and his sons, Patrick Bannon and Michael Bannon. Austin leaves his children, Steven A. Thomasian (Natayla) of Durham, North Carolina, Kathleen A. Cusano (David) of Waltham and Douglas Livolsi (Kimberly) of Southport, North Carolina; his grandchildren, Victor Brown, Justin Cusano, Melissa Cusano, Nicole Bannon-Larsen, Christine Russell, Michael Patrick Bannon and Paige Livolsi; his sister-in-law, Madeline M. DeFelice of Acton; nieces & nephews. Austin's family gathered privately in Joyce Funeral Home followed by burial in Mount Feake Cemetery with military honors. Memorials in his name may be made to New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court St Unit 2601, Boston, MA 02108. Austin's online tribute and guest register available at www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020