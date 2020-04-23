Home

Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Barbara A. Melone


1927 - 2020
Barbara A. Melone Obituary
Barbara A. Adler Melone died Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was the widow of William D. Melone who passed away in 2005. They had been married since 1992. Barbara was born in Waltham the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold J. Adler and lived there until the family moved to Weston in January 1942. Her sister, Patricia, passed away in 1932. Barbara attended Lasell Junior College High School her junior and senior years and graduated in 1945. These were the last years that Lasell had a high school. She then attended Lasell Junior College and graduated in 1947. She worked for the Massachusetts Medical Society from February 3, 1948 until her retirement on December 31, 2009 | 61 years enjoying every minute. Barbara enjoyed knitting sweaters, dresses, baby clothes and even coats. She made most of her own clothes. She also enjoyed embroidering having done their home's six dining room chair seats and many pictures. Funeral services are private. Burial is in North Cemetery in Wayland. Barbara's online tribute and guest register available at www.joycefuneralhome.com.
Published in Waltham News Tribune from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2020
